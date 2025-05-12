New study shows clean fuels industry contributes $42.4 billion to U.S. economy

A new study commissioned by Clean Fuels Alliance America shows the U.S. biomass-based diesel industry generated $42.4 billion in economic activity in 2024, supported 107,400 jobs and paid $6 billion in annual wages.

The study, “Economic Impact of Biodiesel on the U.S. Economy 2024,” was conducted by GlobalData using actual 2024 data, including 5 billion gallons of domestic production. It evaluates direct, indirect and induced economic impacts and jobs across the entire value chain, from raw-material production, collection and processing to fuel production and distribution.

According to the report, nearly half of the total economic impact—$19.9 billion and 41,500 jobs—came from fuel production, while oilseed production supported 30,600 jobs and generated $15.3 billion in economic activity, delivering major benefits to soybean-growing states. Significant employment was also reported in oilseed processing (8,600 jobs) and rendering (12,700 jobs).

“The numbers don’t lie; 2024 was a record-setting year for clean fuels, and the benefits reached deep into rural America,” said Donnell Rehagen, CEO of Clean Fuels.… Continue reading