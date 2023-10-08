New Weed Resistance

By James Hoorman, Hoorman Soil Health Services, and Kevin Bradley, University of Missouri

Farmer have a new type of weed resistance to worry about. Farmers have been using herbicide or chemical weed control for many years. Weeds have learned several ways to get around herbicides in order to survive. While it is recommended that farmers rotate different groups of herbicides and use full rates, sometimes that does not happen and weeds become herbicide resistant. That has been the main way weeds like pigweed, water hemp, and marestail have become weed resistant. Some weeds have become resistant to one or several groups of herbicides and now some weeds have even learned to become resistant to almost any herbicide. That is a scary proposition!

Often farmers use several passes of herbicides with different modes of action (MOA's) to control weeds. The goal is to reduce the weed population down to zero so that no survivors pass on any genes that are resistant.