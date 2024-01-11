New year, new regulations

By Leisa Boley Hellwarth

A new year, a new regulation. This time it’s the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA) that begins on Jan. 1, 2024. Congress passed this act in 2021 to enhance transparency in entity structures and ownership. You may also find it being referred to as Beneficial Ownership Information Reporting.

The CTA is primarily an anti-money laundering law. In it, Congress states that bad actors seek to conceal their ownership of corporations, limited liability companies, or similar entities in the United States to facilitate money laundering, financing of terrorism, tax fraud and other illegal acts. Consequently, Congress passed this legislation that requires reporting of the beneficial owners of corporations, limited liability companies, etc. Beginning on Jan. 1, 2024, the beneficial owners must be reported to the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) for every corporation or website you are involved with, unless there is an exemption.… Continue reading