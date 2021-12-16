Newly identified gene for resistance to root and stem rot accelerates breeding of resilient soybean plants

By Elizabeth K. Gardner, Purdue University

On the sometimes-foggy journey of following genetic traits to breed resilient plants, a newly identified gene lights the way to soybeans’ natural resistance to a devastating disease.

Purdue University announced an academic-industrial partnership with Corteva Agriscience on Thursday (Nov. 18), resulting in the identification of an individual gene responsible for Phytophthora resistance so plant breeders can easily detect which plants carry the trait.



Jianxin Ma, Professor of Agronomy, Purdue University

“Only a tiny DNA sample is needed for a test with a molecular marker, so even seeds can be easily checked for this disease resistance,” said Jianxin Ma, a professor of agronomy in the Purdue College of Agriculture, who led the team. “We don’t have to wait for a plant to grow to see if it carries this trait or waste resources breeding plants without it. This precision breeding accelerates the speed at which a new, robust cultivar can be put in the hands of farmers.”