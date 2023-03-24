Next Generation Fuels Act reintroduced

The Next Generation Fuels Act was reintroduced in the U.S. Senate today, drawing praise from the National Corn Growers Association. The legislation, which has been one of NCGA’s top advocacy priorities, would lower fuel prices, reduce carbon emissions and help shore-up America’s energy security.

Sens. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) led the bipartisan Senate reintroduction along with Sens. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) and Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill).

“We’re very grateful to Sen. Grassley, along with Sens. Klobuchar, Ernst and Duckworth, for taking the lead on this priority legislation for corn growers,” said Tom Haag, NCGA president. “The Next Generation Fuels Act addresses some of the country’s most pressing concerns by providing consumers with more options in the transition to cleaner fuels and vehicles and supporting our long-term energy security.”

The Next Generation Fuels Act would clean up our nation’s fuel supply and transition new vehicles to use cleaner, more efficient fuels that also lower costs for drivers.… Continue reading