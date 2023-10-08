Night for Young Professionals inspires future leaders at Wilmington College

By Shelbie Snoke, Wilmington College

Students had a successful night of networking and professional development when Wilmington College’s agriculture department hosted the Night for Young Professionals in October, sponsored by Ohio Soybean Council and Ohio’s soybean farmers.

The theme of the event was Green to Great and coordinated with the help of agriculture students Paige Teeters, Mekenzie Jolliff, and Shelbie Snoke, and advisor Chad McKay, along with Ohio Ag Net’s Bernadette Arehart. Around 70 students came together for the event including a dinner from City BBQ, breakout rooms led by professionals in the agriculture industry, and incredible prize giveaways.

“It is opportunities like this that set Wilmington College apart from the rest of the pack,” McKay said. “Our students meet industry professionals and have the ability to network with them and when the time comes to land that internship or career, they have the connections made to get their feet in the door.” … Continue reading