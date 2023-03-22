Nine graduate from AgriPOWER

Nine farmers and agribusiness professionals from around Ohio recently graduated from Ohio Farm Bureau’s AgriPOWER Institute Class XIII. The elite leadership program was started in 2008 to help agricultural advocates gain influence over public policy issues that impact their businesses and communities.

Class XIII graduates are Heidi Breyley of Wellington, Emily Buehler of Columbus, Amanda Bush of Edison, Renee Hamilton of Mechanicsburg, Stefanie Richardson of Medina, Katherine Share of Columbus, Adam Shawhan of South Charleston, Kayla Weaver of Upper Sandusky and Kris Weiser of Gambier.

Over the course of a year, Class XIII participants learned from experts on how to become better leaders and advocates for the agricultural industry, including spokesperson and media training, etiquette training, social networking and communications. They learned about public policy matters important to their local communities, as well as the state, nation and world. They visited Washington, D.C.… Continue reading