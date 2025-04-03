Nine graduate from Ohio AgriBusiness Association’s LAUNCH Program

Nine Ohio agribusiness leaders were recognized as the latest graduates of Ohio AgriBusiness Association’s LAUNCH program. Hosted by the Ohio AgriBusiness Association, in partnership with Shift-ology Communication, the LAUNCH program is geared to help Ohio agribusinesses Elevate People, Elevate Ideas and Elevate the Industry. Participants were identified by their companies as emerging agribusiness leaders: individuals with a desire to meet higher level goals than the scope of their current positions, who seek to rise within their companies. The nine OABA member graduates who successfully completed the 2025 LAUNCH program include:

• Bryce Clary, Nutrien Ag Solutions

• Jacquie Daniel, Morral Companies, LLC

• Nichole Daniel, Centerra Co-op

• Abigail Hurst, Consolidated Grain & Barge Co.

• Samantha Johnson, Deerfield Ag Services, Inc.

• Bryce Mosher, Nutrien Ag Solutions

• Ryan Parthemore, Morral Companies, LLC

• Olivia Pflaumer, Global Impact STEM Academy

• Nathan Simon, Legacy Farmers Cooperative

"OABA is committed to developing strong leaders who will drive the future of Ohio agribusiness," said Melinda Witten, OABA president & CEO.