Nitrogen prices remain historically high

By Gary Schnitkey, Nick Paulson, and Jim Baltz, Department of Agricultural and Consumer Economics, University of Illinois, and Carl Zulauf, Department of Agricultural, Environmental and Development Economics, Ohio State University

In early June, retail nitrogen prices in Illinois were $1,116 per ton for anhydrous ammonia, $532 per ton for liquid nitrogen (28%), and $623 per ton for urea. Those prices are down from late fall 2022 but are still well above prices for recent years. Nitrogen fertilizer costs per acre will be near record levels for 2023 on many farms. Fundamental factors suggest nitrogen fertilizer prices will decline into fall 2023. Time will tell if, in fact, these declines happen.

Recent prices

Retail fertilizer prices for Illinois are regularly reported in the Illinois Production Cost Report, a publication of the USDA's Agricultural Marketing Service. On June 1, 2023, prices for all three major forms of nitrogen matched their prices at the beginning of the 2023 purchasing season.