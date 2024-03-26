Nitrogen timing and rate after rye cover  

By Greg LaBarge

Cereal rye has been a go-to cover crop for many producers who are getting started in the practice due to the relatively wide fall planting window, reasonable cost, and the ability to retain nitrogen from the previous crop or fall manure applications. We have flexibility in the spring by planting green or using mechanical and chemical options to terminate the plant. One challenge to using rye when planting corn is to answer the question of the best way to handle nitrogen.

Rye can influence nitrogen availability in a couple of ways. Rye is a good scavenger of soil nitrate and can lower soil availably N. The second concern is that when terminated, the rye residue has a C:N ratio that results in the immobilization of N by soil microbes breaking down the residue. In both cases, soil N cycling is impacted, and N available to corn can be limited.… Continue reading