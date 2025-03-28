By Barb Lumley

It was a holiday and there was no school. There had been a text the night before from my granddaughter asking if my great-grandchildren could spend the day with me.

They came in quietly early the next morning, each bringing some of their modern toys for entertainment. As the morning progressed and the beautiful sunshine came up, there was a request for some toast, with butter and jelly. It was time for some of what I refer to as our "table talk." Naturally I had questions about how they were doing in school. Both said they were doing well, but were anxious for summer to come. Daxton told me he was learning "math facts." Emily mentioned that she would like to be in the band and learn to play an instrument, maybe the flute. Emily has her own business making and selling key chains. She is saving the money to buy something she wants.