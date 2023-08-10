By Roy A. Ulrich, Technical Agronomist, Dekalb & Asgrow

There is no such thing as normal when it comes to a growing season. However, they are usually marked by a pattern or trends that dictate the year and the outcomes. The 2023 growing season seems like it will be marked by periods of extremes and quick changes in the weather and growing conditions.

For many areas of the state the growing season started off cool and slow, but dry, with many growers having a large portion of acres planted over several weeks of time before the first plants had even accumulated enough heat units to emerge. Then, late spring and early summer turned into a drought from the middle of May through the middle to the end June. The drought was quickly erased for many with a few very large rain events which took the soils from dry and hard to saturated and deprived of oxygen.