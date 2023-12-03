Noise at the grain bins

By Dee Jepsen and Peggy Kirk Hall

Harvest season can be rather noisy — both for the farm operator and the rural neighborhood. This season is full of extra activity around grain bins that may create more noise than expected. Technically speaking, sounds do not need to be at damaging levels to be considered noise. Noise can simply be defined as “unwanted sound.” There are two types of noise at the bins — occupational and environmental.

Occupational noise

Workers need to be protected from damaging sounds at 90 decibels for an 8-hour work shift. However, it’s best to start wearing hearing protection at 85 decibels as a preventative measure. Common machinery that contributes to hearing loss includes tractors, grain dryers, augers, air compressors, and shop tools. Daily exposure to noise is cumulative, meaning it adds to itself over a lifetime. Hearing damage can be permanent and irreversible.

How does one know if the sounds around the bins are dangerous?