North leg of the 2024 Ohio Crop Tour

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean check-off

On Day number one the North Leg of the 2024 Crop Tour visited Delaware, Union, Marion and Knox Counties. Team members include: Taylor Dill, PhD Student, Graduate Research Assistant, in Horticulture and Crop Science at The Ohio State University, Josh and Hannah Kiser, Sandusky County farmers, Russ Rice, CCA, Fulton County crop advisor/agronomist, and Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Ohio Ag Net/Ohio Field Leader.

Delaware County:

Delaware County Corn

The corn we scouted in Delaware County was just into kernel development. The silks were still green and turning. In general the corn was healthy and relatively tall. It was firing on the bottom leaves. This was a very clean field of corn with no disease pressure noticed. There was also no visible insect pressure. The ear fill did not appear to have much tip back, but it is still early in development.… Continue reading