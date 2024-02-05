North Star Hardware & Implement Co. opened new service shop expansion

Dan Creager, Vice President and Service Manager of North Star Hardware & Implement Co., announced the new service shop is officially open and welcomed its first customer on January 18, 2024.

In May 2023, North Star Hardware & Implement Co. began constructing a service shop expansion to increase productivity and storage. The expansion includes a new 100-foot by 200-foot shop to house all service employees, an indoor pressure washing room, service offices, and a 90-foot by 100-foot warehouse to store parts and equipment.

“We are excited to start utilizing the new shop,” said Dan Creager, North Star Hardware & Implement Co. Service Manager. “This expansion will allow us to be fully equipped with up-to-date tools and technology to continue to provide top-tier service for our customers.”

North Star Hardware & Implement Co. is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.

“Times are always changing, especially from 100 years ago to today,” Creager said.… Continue reading