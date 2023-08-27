Northwest Agronomic Field Day Aug. 31

Don’t miss out on your chance to interact with OSU Extension Specialists and take a deep dive into new corn and soybean practices at the 2023 Northwest Agronomic Field Day on Thursday, August 31 at the Northwest Agricultural Research Station.

Topics will include managing slugs with cover crops, adjusting corn nitrogen rates following a cover crop, intensive corn management, corn diseases, and updates from the Battle for the Belt program.

Registration will start at 8:30 a.m. with the programing beginning at 9:00 a.m. followed by a free lunch courtesy of the Ohio Soybean Council at 12:00 p.m. RSVP for the 2023 Northwest Agronomic Field Day at go.osu.edu/nwfieldday23 or by contacting Nick Eckel at [email protected] or 419-354-9050.… Continue reading