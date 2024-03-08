Not much excitement in March 8 USDA numbers

By Doug Tenney, Leist Mercantile

Report highlights: U.S. corn exports and ethanol unchanged. U.S. soybean exports and crush unchanged. Brazil soybean production down just 1 million tons.

Trade expectations: U.S. soybean exports to decline, U.S. corn for ethanol to increase. Brazil soybean and corn production to decline.

Following the noon USDA report release, corn down 1 cent, soybeans down 2 cents, and wheat up 6 cents. Just before the report was released, corn down 3 cents, soybeans down 6 cents, and wheat up 7 cents.

U.S. 2023-2024 ending stocks: corn 2.172 billion bushels, last month 2.172 billion bushels; soybeans 315 million bushels, last month 315 million bushels; and wheat 673 million bushels, last month 658 million bushels.

USDA this month estimates Brazil soybean production at 155 million tons, last month was 156 million tons. Brazil corn production was estimated at 124 million tons, last month was 124 million tons. Argentina soybean production was 50 million tons, last month was 50 million tons.