By Matt Reese

In this season, it seems there are always some beautiful stories of charity that emerge, but I recently learned about how Christmas came a little early this year for some folks in the region around Ashville North Carolina after being devastated by Hurricane Helene on Sept. 26.

Tina, a single mother, was living in a tent with her 10-year-old daughter after Hurricane Helene destroyed the apartment she’d been renting near Asheville, NC. With cold winter weather ahead, no savings and no options for housing beyond the tent, she feared for the future with her daughter. Tina heard local officials were removing young children from these types of situations and placing them with Children’s Protective Services until a more suitable housing situation could be found. To delay this possibility, Tina sent her daughter to live with her father while she tried to find a solution. She got enrolled in a FEMA program offering a limited number of daily hotel vouchers to buy her some more time.… Continue reading