Novel discovery could fortify Soybean Cyst Nematode resistance

By the SCN Coalition

Researchers have discovered a new and unexpected way to prevent soybean cyst nematode (SCN) from attacking soybeans. The loss of function of the GmSNAP02 gene in resistant soybean varieties like PI 90763 and PI 437654 thwarts SCN’s ability to attack the soybean plant.

“Think of it like a lock-and-key model, where SCN is the key and GmSNAP02 is the lock,” said Melissa Mitchum, professor in the College of Agricultural & Environmental Sciences at the University of Georgia and a member of the research team that made the discovery. “If you get rid of that lock, the nematode can’t access the plant. You make the parasite ineffective.”

Nematodes that can reproduce on Peking genetic resistance appear to be exploiting GmSNAP02.

“We think PI 90763 resistance works by losing this GmSNAP02 protein, circumventing the nematodes and making the plant more resistant,” Mitchum said.

“This gene could have a relatively immediate impact for farmers,” she said.… Continue reading