November pork export value highest in 30 months

Fueled by record performances in Mexico, Central America and Colombia, November exports of U.S. pork reached the highest value since mid-2021, according to data released by USDA and compiled by the U.S. Meat Export Federation (USMEF). U.S. beef exports slowed in November, recording the third lowest value of 2023. November lamb exports also trended lower.

With a month to spare, pork exports set numerous annual records in 2023. November pork exports totaled 258,601 metric tons (mt), up 5% from a year ago and the highest in six months. Export value was up 2% to $737.4 million, the highest since May 2021 and the seventh highest on record. November volume and value to Central America were record-large, while export value reached new heights in Mexico and Colombia. November exports also increased significantly to South Korea and Oceania.

For January through November, pork exports totaled 2.64 million mt, up 8% from a year ago, valued at $7.39 billion (up 5%).… Continue reading