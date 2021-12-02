NPPC hires Humphreys as new CEO

The National Pork Producers Council (NPPC) announced Bryan Humphreys has been chosen as the organization’s new chief executive officer, effective Dec. 21, 2021, following the retirement of long-time leader Neil Dierks. Humphreys brings with him years of experience in the pork industry, including as a former NPPC employee, state association executive and National Pork Board senior vice president, as well as outside the industry as a campaign operative, lobbyist and business owner.

"I am honored to have been chosen to lead NPPC as its CEO and continue the great work Mr. Dierks has done on behalf of America's pork producers," Humphreys said. "This role is not one to take lightly. As CEO, I will strive to advance the industry and protect producers' freedom to operate through innovative strategies and new partnerships. I look forward to working alongside producers, stakeholders, state associations and the entire team at NPPC to make a lasting impact for farmers across the country.