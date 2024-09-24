NSF-funded center to drive development of U.S. natural rubber industry                     

The Ohio State University has been awarded $26 million in federal funding to jumpstart natural rubber production in the United States and enhance workforce development to fuel the new domestic industry.

The U.S. National Science Foundation announced funding today (Aug. 21, 2024) for the creation of the “Transformation of American Rubber through Domestic Innovation for Supply Security” (TARDISS) Engineering Research Center (ERC). The first round of funding will last for five years, with the ability to renew for another $26 million for five additional years.

“Our ongoing priority is to support the people, communities and businesses in Ohio by leveraging the expertise and research of our outstanding faculty and students through these partnerships,” Ohio State President Walter “Ted” Carter Jr. said. “Ohio State is proud to lead this work advancing domestic natural rubber production in our state and region.”

TARDISS, composed of academic partners and supported by industry stakeholders, will lead fundamental research supporting the creation of a “Silicon Valley of Domestic Natural Rubber Production,” said Judit Puskas, professor of food, agricultural and biological engineering (FABE) and a Distinguished University Professor at Ohio State.… Continue reading