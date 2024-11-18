Nutrien looks to future of Nitrogen management with Infinity

Ohio Ag Net’s Dale Minyo sat down with Ron Calhoun of Nutrien Ag Solutions during the NAFB Trade Talk to discuss the launch of Infinity, a cutting-edge nitrogen management product set to debut next week. Designed with a three-mode-of-action approach, Infinity improves nitrogen use efficiency by fostering nitrogen fixation at the root zone, recruiting additional nitrogen fixers, and liberating soil organic nitrogen pools.

Conveniently applied at planting or as a side-dress, Infinity integrates seamlessly into existing farming practices, offering flexibility for growers. Calhoun highlights its potential to enhance water quality management while maximizing nitrogen availability throughout the growing season.

Listen to the full interview to learn how Infinity can fit into your nitrogen management strategy.