NW Ohio swamped after big rain

Rain totals in the neighborhood of as much as 7 inches fell on already soggy northwest Ohio starting June 6. The rains left fields flooded and newly planted crops swamped under feet of water in some areas. It made for plenty of heartbroken, frustrated farmers too who have been battling persistent rainfall all planting season. Miller City ha some of the heaviest rains. Areas around Van Wert faced heavy rains as well. Tony Meyer sent in this photo from south of Deshler in Henry County.

