OABA announces LAUNCH graduates

Ohio agribusiness leaders were recognized as the latest graduates of Ohio AgriBusiness Association’s LAUNCH program.

Hosted by the Ohio AgriBusiness Association, in partnership with Shift-ology Communication, the LAUNCH program is geared to help Ohio agribusinesses Elevate People, Elevate Ideas and Elevate the Industry. Participants were identified by their companies as emerging agribusiness leaders: individuals with a desire to meet higher level goals than the scope of their current positions, who seek to rise within their companies.

The ten OABA member graduates who successfully completed the 2024 LAUNCH program include:

Justin Eibling, United Equity, Inc.

Justin Gibson, Deerfield Ag Services, Inc.

Chase Horn, Carrollton Farmers Exchange

Noah Kreuz, Gerald Grain Center Inc.

Lauren Prettyman, Ohio AgriBusiness Association

Carley Roberts, Stratovation Group

Kaitlyn Saul, StoneX Financial Inc.

Trisha Seckel, Global Impact STEM Academy

Luke Wallbrown, Deerfield Ag Services, Inc.

Isabelle Wellman, Consolidated Grain & Barge Co.

“The LAUNCH program is instrumental in cultivating the growth of today’s agricultural leaders by providing them with essential skills and confidence to progress in their careers,” said Janice Welsheimer, OABA’s interim CEO.… Continue reading