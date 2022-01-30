OABA Conference drives agribusinesses to new heights

More than 300 Ohio AgriBusiness Association (OABA) members and industry professionals were on hand to engage in collaborative learning and networking at the organization’s annual Industry Conference, January 25-27 at the Renaissance Columbus Westerville. Through a variety of sessions presented by well-respected speakers from across the country, the conference pushed attendees to reach for new heights in their agribusiness endeavors.

“OABA members displayed great resiliency and flexibility over the past two years in adapting to virtual events,” said Christopher Henney, OABA president and CEO. “It was energizing to once again bring our membership together in person for this year’s Industry Conference.”

The conference addressed key topics in today’s agriculture industry, including economic outlook, carbon markets, climate dynamics, supply chain implications, trade, workplace safety, hiring and retention during the Great Resignation Period, and much more. Notable speakers at the three-day event included Robert Fox, CoBank Knowledge Exchange; Dan Hanson, Marsh McLennan Agency, LLC; Aaron Wilson, Ohio State University; and Mark Worner, Agoro Carbon Alliance. … Continue reading