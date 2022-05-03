OABA Impact and Connection for women in AgriBusisiness

The Ohio AgriBusiness Association is pleased to announce new leadership development and networking opportunities for the Women Leading in Ohio Agribusiness Program. Through the Impact podcast series and Connection networking events, Ohio’s female leaders will have the opportunity to dive into leadership topics while also networking with their peers.

Impact podcast

Through the new, 8-month podcast series, Ohio’s agribusiness women will be inspired by the stories of other women in agriculture who have been successful in their various roles. Each episode will be 45 to 60 minutes long and consist of an interview with one guest. The first episode will be available in May with subsequent episodes releasing the first week of every month.

The Impact podcast kicks off with Chasitie Euler as the first guest, diving into the critical need for intentionality in your work life and family life. As a working mom who has spent her career in agricultural sales and business, Chasitie shares her experiences evaluating priorities and modeling expectations for her team and for her kids.… Continue reading