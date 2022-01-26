OABA Industry Conference highlights award winners

The 2022 Ohio AgriBusiness Association Industry Conference is underway and members from around the state heard a wide array of diverse presentations.

In addition, OABA presented 2022 Industry Excellence Awards:

2022 Excellence in Customer Service — Holly Cotter, Centerra Co-op 2022 Achievement as an Emerging Leader — Brian Spangler, Centerra Co-op 2022 Excellence in Safety & Stewardship — Tim Flock, Central Ohio Farmers Co-op, Inc.

Winners received a plaque and $1,000 cash award, sponsored by Assured Partners — J.H. Ward Agency. OABA has a distinguished history of serving the agricultural industry and its members through advocacy, policy leadership and educational programs. The Industry Excellence Awards honor excellence, professionalism and achievement among OABA member companies and their employees, and thereby encourage that same excellence in others.

"Now more than ever, it is important to take time to recognize outstanding individuals in our industry," said Chris Henney, OABA president and CEO. "These leaders set a high standard that agribusiness employees across all levels should aspire to achieve."