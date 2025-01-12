OABA Industry Conference Jan. 28-30

Prepare for the challenges and innovations ahead in the 2025 OABA Industry Conference! With a forward-looking focus, we’ll explore upcoming trends, technological advancements, and pressing issues impacting Ohio’s agribusiness. Through insightful general sessions, targeted breakout discussions, and ample networking opportunities, you’ll gain the tools and knowledge to navigate what’s on the horizon and drive success for your business.

Registration is now open and details are available here.

… Continue reading