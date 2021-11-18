OAC to recognize outstanding individuals in agriculture

The Ohio Agricultural Council is accepting applications for two opportunities to recognize outstanding individuals in agriculture: the Ohio Agricultural Hall of Fame and the OAC scholarship program.

Ohio Agricultural Hall of Fame

Created by the OAC in 1966, the Ohio Agricultural Hall of Fame has now honored more than 250 agriculturalists who have dedicated their lives of outstanding work to Ohio’s number-one industry, agriculture.

Induction in the Ohio Agricultural Hall of Fame is Ohio’s highest recognition of an individual who has made outstanding contributions to the agricultural industry. Each year up to four prominent agricultural leaders are honored and inducted into the Ohio Agricultural Hall of Fame for their superior service, dedication, leadership, and plentiful contributions to agriculture.

Persons wishing to nominate an individual who he or she believes is deserving of consideration for induction into the Ohio Agricultural Hall of Fame may download a nomination form at www.OhioAgCouncil.org.

Nomination forms, along with three letters of recommendation, must be submitted by March 15, 2022, to be eligible for consideration in 2022.