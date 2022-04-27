OCA announces Graze On as new beef vendor at industry events

The Ohio Cattlemen’s Association (OCA) is excited to announce a new partnership with Graze On, a mobile catering company out of Waynesfield, who will be the official beef vendor at industry events. Graze On is owned and operated by Ali Muir and her father, Terry, who are OCA members and cattle producers in Auglaize County.

This new venture will replace the popular Steak Barn, which was owned and operated by Jim and Jackie Murray. For almost three decades, the Murrays served beef at the Ohio Beef Expo, the Ohio State Fair, the Farm Science Review and more.

“Jim and Jackie have been a staple for ag industry events for many years,” said Elizabeth Harsh, OCA’s executive director. “We can’t thank them enough for their tremendous support of the beef industry through the years and wish them a happy retirement.

"Although the Murrays will be hard to replace, we are excited to welcome the Muirs.