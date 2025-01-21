OCA BEST Program Celebrity Showdown on Jan. 24

The Ohio Cattlemen’s Association’s (OCA) Beef Exhibitor Show Total (BEST) youth development program will co-host the annual Celebrity Showdown in conjunction with the Clark County Cattle Battle on Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, at 6 p.m. at the Champion’s Center in Springfield, Ohio. The community service event is a fundraiser benefiting the Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) of Central Ohio. and the celebrity judge for 2025 is the Buckeyeman, Larry Lokai

In 1998, while working as an adjunct professor in the animal sciences department, Lokai became known as the Buckeyeman.

Lokai’s look of red and gray face paint, a wig, and several buckeye necklaces is very distinct and recognizable, even in a sea of scarlet and gray at the Shoe. Lokai is constantly updating his look to keep up with the ever-growing triumphs of the Buckeye team. He also likes to keep his look original by personalizing it.

Lokai's enthusiasm has been recognized nationally, having been awarded the NCAA Fan of Year in 2015 at the "What a Fan Awards."