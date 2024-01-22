OCA recognizes award winners

During the Awards Banquet at the recent Ohio Cattlemen’s Association, attendees celebrated the achievements of their fellow cattlemen honored with annual awards. The seven awards presented were as follows:

Outstanding County — Darke County Cattlemen’s Association

Sponsored by Ohio Corn and Wheat

The Darke County Cattlemen’s Association president Erin Horst, leads the association’s eight- member board focusing on their mission of educating beef industry youth and long-time producers, as well as to inform consumers about beef. They accomplish their mission through hosting many different educational programs and advertising tactics. The association sponsors and hosts hoof trimming clinics, BQA sessions, and beef tours visiting different farms across the county learning about herd health, AI synchronization, and pasture management.

Additionally, the Darke County Cattlemen’s Association implemented marketing efforts to educate beef consumers including billboards on main roadways, as well as the association’s Facebook page which houses a Google Map allowing consumers to find freezer beef within the county limits.… Continue reading