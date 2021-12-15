OCA’s Annual Meeting and Awards Banquet to be held Jan. 8

The Ohio Cattlemen’s Association (OCA) will host their Annual Meeting and Awards Banquet on Saturday, Jan, 8, 2022 at the Hilton Columbus/Polaris. OCA members are encouraged to attend and participate in important discussion that will establish the association’s top priorities for the year and celebrate fellow cattlemen on their achievements.

The day will begin with lunch and a legislative briefing from Ethan Lane, vice president of government affairs for the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA), to present an overview of policy priorities for NCBA and OCA.

Following lunch will be OCA’s Annual Meeting sponsored by Heartland Feed Services – a joint venture of Mercer Landmark and Sunrise Co-Op. Members will set policy for 2022 and hear program and policy updates presented by representatives from state government and The Ohio State University (OSU) College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (CFAES).

After policy priorities have been set for the year the Ohio Cattlemen's Foundation will host a meeting to present over 20 scholarships to future leaders of Ohio's beef industry.