October meat exports held strong

October exports of U.S. pork were the largest in more than a year and beef export volume also increased from a year ago, according to data released by USDA and compiled by the U.S. Meat Export Federation (USMEF). U.S. beef exports are on a record pace in 2022 and have already exceeded $10 billion.

Variety meat growth buoys October pork exports

Pork exports reached 238,198 metric tons (mt) in October, up 5% from a year ago and the largest since June 2021. Pork export value increased 13% to $697.3 million, the highest since May 2021. October export highlights included a new value record for Mexico ($203.1 million) and strong growth to South Korea, the ASEAN and the Dominican Republic. Exports were also higher year-over-year to China/Hong Kong.

For January through October, pork exports were 12% below last year at 2.18 million mt, valued at $6.26 billion (down 8%).

USMEF President and CEO Dan Halstrom noted that the October pork results were bolstered by outstanding growth in variety meat exports, which set a new value record at $126.2 million.