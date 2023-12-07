OCWGA annual meeting highlighted success in 2023

At the Ohio Corn & Wheat Growers Association Annual Meeting held in late November, several growers were elected to office. They were:

Denny Vennekotter from Putnam County for District 3 seatJohn Linder from Morrow County for District 4 seatSam Boyce from Richland County for an At-Large seatScott Ruck from Wayne County for an At-Large seatGary Wilson from Hancock County for an At-Large seat.

The event was an occasion to highlight the accomplishments of the year, and there were many. One highlight is the ongoing success with the Feed the World program that provides Ohio middle and high school educators with educational materials based on Ohio curriculum standards.

“This year I’m proud of the Feed the World Program. I think that’s a really good program we’ve been funding for the last several years,” said Clark Sheets, chairman of the Ohio Corn Marketing Program. “We’re doing some funding with research for vomitoxin and we’re trying to get some good information on that.… Continue reading