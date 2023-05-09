ODA announces farm pesticide collection dates

The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) will be sponsoring three collection events for farmers wishing to dispose of unwanted pesticides. This year, the collections are happening in Morgan, Putnam and Miami counties on the following days and locations:

• Aug. 9, 9 a.m.–3 p.m.: Morgan County, Morgan County Fairgrounds

2760 South Riverside Drive, McConnelsville, Ohio 43756

• Aug. 10, 9 a.m.–3 p.m.: Putnam County, Putnam County Fairgrounds, Gate 5

1206 East Second Street, Ottawa, Ohio 45856

• Aug. 22, 9 a.m.–3 p.m.: Miami County, Miami County Fairgrounds, North Gate

650 North County Road 25A, Troy, Ohio 45373

The pesticide collection and disposal services are free of charge, but only farm chemicals will be accepted. Paint, antifreeze, solvents and household or non-farm pesticides will not be accepted.

The pesticide collections are sponsored by ODA in conjunction with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. To pre-register, or for more information, contact the Ohio Department of Agriculture at 614-728-6987.… Continue reading