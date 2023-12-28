ODA Extends H2Ohio Enrollment Deadline

Producers have until February 2, 2024, to sign up for incentives

The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) announced today it will extend the enrollment deadline for H2Ohio producers in the 14 counties of the Maumee River Watershed.

Due to a considerable amount of interest during the current signup period, farmers now have until February 2, 2024, to enroll.

Producers in the active signup area are eligible to enroll new acres or re-enroll acres into H2Ohio and earn incentives for implementing best management practices that are scientifically proven to improve water quality. Eligible counties include Allen, Auglaize, Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Hardin, Hancock, Lucas, Mercer, Putnam, Paulding, Van Wert, Williams, and Wood.

For more information about H2Ohio or the extended enrollment deadline, please contact your local Soil and Water Conservation District.

H2Ohio is Governor DeWine’s initiative to ensure safe and clean water in Ohio. It is a comprehensive, data-driven approach to improving water quality over the long term.… Continue reading