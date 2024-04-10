ODA issues box tree moth quarantine

The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) is issuing a quarantine for six counties in southwest Ohio to prevent the spread of an invasive insect — the box tree moth.

Beginning April 11, 2024, Butler, Clermont, Hamilton, Greene, Montgomery, and Warren counties will have regulations in place restricting the movement of boxwood shrubs out of the area. ODA is encouraging landscapers and residents in these counties to check the quarantine boundaries and not transport the plants outside of the quarantined area.

Box tree moth. Image courtesy of Walter Schön, www.schmetterling-raupe.de/art/perspectalis.htm, and Courtesy of Matteo Maspero and Andrea Tantardini, Centro MiRT – Fondazione Minoprio.

The box tree moth was detected in Ohio in June 2023, near the border of Hamilton and Clermont counties. More sightings have been confirmed in the quarantined counties listed above. Box tree moths are invasive pests from East Asia that pose a threat to boxwood plantings and the horticulture industry.… Continue reading