ODA, Ohio Christmas Tree Association send Ohio Christmas trees to troops overseas

Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) and Ohio Christmas Tree Association (OCTA) are partnering once again to send American troops stationed throughout the world an Ohio-grown Christmas tree. Operation Evergreen is an annual event being held today at ODA’s Reynoldsburg campus and organized by the Ohio Christmas Tree Association.

“Ohio Department of Agriculture is proud to be part of this holiday tradition that helps bring a piece of home to our military troops,” said Director Dorothy Pelanda, Ohio Department of Agriculture. “It is one small way we can help say thank you to those men and women who sacrifice time at home with their families for the greater good of serving our country.”

Trees are donated by various Ohio Christmas tree growers and inspected by ODA nursery inspectors before being sent to soldiers serving in the armed forces overseas. Trees received a phytosanitary certificate for international shipment and will be delivered to troops by UPS.