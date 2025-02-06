ODA recognizes contributions to Ohio water quality

The Ohio Department of Agriculture recognized three entities for their significant leadership and commitment to conservation. Independent crop consultant Joe Nester, the Lucas County Engineer’s Office, and the Greene Soil & Water Conservation District were all honored for their contributions to improving water quality through H2Ohio.

“We are immensely grateful to our dedicated partners who have helped make H2Ohio a success,” said Brian Baldridge, ODA Director. “Their efforts have been instrumental in improving water quality in our state and making a lasting impact on our communities.”

The awards were presented by ODA Director Brian Baldridge at the 2025 Ohio Federation of Soil and Water Conservation Districts Annual Partnership Meeting in Columbus.

The H2Ohio Lifetime Conservation Advocate Award recognizes those who exhibit exceptional leadership and commitment to water quality throughout their career. Recipients of this award are devoted stewards of water quality improvement and conservation who demonstrate innovation, partnership, enthusiasm, and a “get it done” attitude.… Continue reading