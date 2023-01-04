ODA rolls out long-awaited Beginning Farmer Tax Credit

The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) is helping to ensure the next crop of Ohio producers has the resources to provide for their families and those across the state.

The Beginning Farmer Tax Credit is now available to those who’ve recently entered the field and those who help beginning farmers.

“Agriculture and food is Ohio’s number one industry,” said Tracy Intihar, ODA Interim Director. “The Beginning Farmer Tax Credit will help keep costs down for new producers and encourage others to help them. This incentive ensures that our state will continue to provide for local communities, the country, and even the world.”

To qualify, a beginning farmer is someone who:

Is a resident of Ohio.Is seeking entry to or has entered farming within the last 10 years.Farms or intends to farm on land in Ohio.Is not a partner, member, shareholder, or trustee of the assets the individual is seeking to purchase or rent.… Continue reading