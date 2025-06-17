ODA to begin spongy moth treatments

The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) will soon begin aerial treatments to control populations of the Spongy Moth (formerly Gypsy Moth), an invasive species in Ohio.

Treatments will be applied in the following counties: Guernsey, Hancock, Knox, Sandusky, and Wood.

The listed counties will tentatively receive treatments the week of June 23, weather permitting. Treatment dates and information can be found on ODA’s Spongy Moth webpage.

Applications are administered using a low-flying yellow aircraft, approximately 100 feet above the treetops.

ODA will use a single application of the product SPLAT GM-O. This product does not kill the moth, but it disrupts the mating process by confusing the male as it searches for a female mate. SPLAT is an organic and biodegradable formula that is completely harmless to both humans and animals.

If you are in contact with this product, simply wash the affected area with soap and water. Clothing can be cleaned with hot water and laundry detergent. This product is not harmful to birds, bees, plants, pets, or humans.