ODA visited drought-stricken farms

The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) has been visiting farms in southern and eastern Ohio impacted by extreme drought.

"We're hearing the impacts of what's going on with the drought conditions over here in southern and eastern Ohio. Pastures are kind of done for the year, with no second- or third-cuttings of hay. Normally they'd be rotating different fields and there's just nothing left. And when farmers are having to haul water realizing that those ponds, those streams, those springs on their farms are dried up, it's changing their day-to-day operations on their farm," said Brian Baldridge, ODA director. "We are supportive and we have to help tell that story. We want to listen to the farmers and take that information back to the State Legislature or Governor DeWine, who is heavily engaged on this. We want to be supportive and to make sure folks understand where the assistance is at the USDA level with the Farm Service Agency.