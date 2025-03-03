OEFFA announces 2025 award recipients

The Ohio Ecological Food and Farm Association (OEFFA) has named the 2025 recipients of its Stewardship, Service, and Beginning Farmer awards.

Dave Shively of Henry County received the Stewardship Award, which recognizes outstanding contributions to the cultivation of sustainable agriculture; Amalie Lipstreu of Licking County received the Service Award, which recognizes extraordinary service in support of sustainable agriculture; and Molly Sowash and CJ Morgan of Athens County received the Beginning Farmer Award, which recognizes innovation and commitment to overcome systemic barriers faced by new farmers.

“This year’s awards winners are a testament to OEFFA’s strong, enduring community. Not only do they find ways to break through barriers, they share their knowledge so that everyone can be lifted up,” said Khara Strum, OEFFA Executive Director “When we work together, we rise together. I commend these shining stars of our community.”

These awards were announced February 13-15 as part of OEFFA's 46th annual conference in Newark, Ohio.