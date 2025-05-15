OEFFA announces annual Farm Tour and Workshop Series

The 2025 series of public tours and workshops includes a number of events showcasing organic and ecological farms in Ohio and one in West Virginia, plus educational and social opportunities. This programming opens the door for farmers, gardeners, educators, and conscious consumers to learn about local foods and farming firsthand.

“OEFFA is excited about this year’s farm tour series and grateful to our farmer members and partners who are sharing their experience and expertise with anyone interested in learning more about farming, where our food comes from, and why healthy soil is so important to healthy food and the environment,” said Khara Strum, executive director of OEFFA.

Participants will have the opportunity to walk through garden beds, livestock pastures, and more during these OEFFA farm tours:

Saturday, June 7: Grassfed Beef and Avian Habitat Tour—Marshy Meadows Farm, Ashtabula Co.

Saturday, June 14: Grass Based Sheep Farm and Forage ID Pasture Walk—The Tranquility Ranch, Perry Co.… Continue reading