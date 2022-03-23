OEFFA presents 2022 awards

The Ohio Ecological Food and Farm Association (OEFFA) has named the 2022 recipients of its Stewardship and Service awards.

Dean McIlvaine of Wayne County received the Stewardship Award, which recognizes outstanding contributions to the cultivation of sustainable agriculture community, and Louise Warner of Pickaway County received the Service Award, which recognizes extraordinary service in support of sustainable agriculture.

2022 Stewardship Award Winner — Dean McIlvaine

Since 1985, Dean McIlvaine has operated Twin Parks Organic Farm, a 1,200-acre farm in West Salem. When he took over the conventionally farmed land from his father, he began transitioning the farm to organic, a newly emerging trend at the time. Twin Parks was certified organic by OEFFA in 1988.

McIlvaine made the transition to organic farming on the belief that it is better and healthier not only for the environment, but for people as well.

Early in his organic career, McIlvaine realized the importance of balancing the agroecological realities of his land and soils with the needs of the marketplace.… Continue reading