OEFFA recognizes award winners at annual conference

The Ohio Ecological Food and Farm Association (OEFFA) named the 2024 recipients of its Stewardship, Service, and Beginning Farmer awards.

Brandt Family Farm of Fairfield County received the Stewardship Award, which recognizes outstanding contributions to the cultivation of sustainable agriculture; Tom Redfern of Athens County received the Service Award, which recognizes extraordinary service in support of sustainable agriculture; and Kim Bayer of Ann Arbor, Michigan received the Beginning Farmer Award, which recognizes innovation and commitment to overcome systemic barriers faced by new farmers. These awards were announced Feb. 15-17 as part of OEFFA’s 45th annual conference in Newark.

2024 Stewardship Award

Crossing three generations and more than 50 years, the Brandt Family Farm has led the way in diverse grain production and soil conservation. David Brandt operated the farm for many of those years, serving as a conservation mentor and global leader in no-till, cover crops, soil health, and regenerative farming.