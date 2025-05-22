Of 4-H: Way back when and now

By Doc Sanders

4-H, America’s largest youth development organization, reaches about 6 million children and teens in urban neighborhoods, suburbia, and rural America. It started in Ohio, thanks to educator and school administrator A.B. Graham from Lena, Ohio. While superintendent of schools for Springfield Township in Clark County, in 1902, Graham established the Boy’s and Girl’s Agricultural Club. This popular local youth organization would become 4-H, which spread nationwide after Congress created the Cooperative Extension Service (CES) in 1914 through the Smith-Lever Act. Through land-grant universities (like The Ohio State University), which were formed by the Morrill Act of 1862, the CES brought to local counties the latest information about agricultural science, home economics, economic development, and more, including 4-H programming for youth ages 10 to 20 years old. It exposed students to advanced ag science, citizenship, and health sciences. I know 4-H to be a contributor to America’s greatness.

Not to be boastful, but I participated in 4-H throughout my primary and secondary school years.