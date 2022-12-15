OFBF Annual Meeting highlights

By Matt Reese and Dale Minyo

The current issues and concerns around rural Ohio always seem to generate some debate as Ohio Farm Bureau Federation (OFBF) delegates hash out policy. Beyond grassroots policy development, awards are presented, networking transpires and successes are highlighted each year at the OFBF Annual Meeting in December.

From new houses to solar fields, pressure on agricultural land being developed was a key topic discussed by delegates at the104th installment. In all, 366 delegates representing all county Farm Bureaus participated in the debate and discussion.

“Robust discussion from the delegate floor speaks to the passion of our members and the core of our grassroots organization,” said Jack Irvin, Ohio Farm Bureau Federation (OFBF) vice president of public policy. “Policy has been set by our members and it’s now our job to advocate for those policies at the Statehouse and in Washington, D.C., on behalf of them and Ohio agriculture.”… Continue reading